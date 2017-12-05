Spurs' Rudy Gay: Probable Wednesday vs. Heat

Gay is nursing a sore right heel and is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

This is the first word of Gay dealing with a sore heel, so it seems likely he suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Pistons. It doesn't seem serious, however, considering the label of just "soreness". More updates on his status will likely be available following the team's Wednesday morning shootaround.