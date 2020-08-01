Gay scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over the Kings.

With LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) not available for the restart of the season, Gay was often the closest thing to a big in coach Gregg Popovich's small-ball lineup, and the veteran forward responded with a strong performance. Gay averaged 15.5 points and 6.0 boards over the final six games prior to the season being suspended after Aldridge was originally injured, and he should remain productive as the Spurs try to maneuver their way into a playoff spot.