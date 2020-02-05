Spurs' Rudy Gay: Production on downswing
Gay finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 129-102 loss to the Lakers.
Since missing three straight games in January with an illness, Gay has been a consistent member of the Spurs' rotation but has seen his role dwindle considerably. He's averaging just 5.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15.3 minutes per game over his last eight outings, with that level of playing time representing a six-minute downturn from his season-long average. The 33-year-old appears on track to turn in the worst fantasy season of his 14-year career.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...