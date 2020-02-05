Spurs' Rudy Gay: Production on downswing

Gay finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 129-102 loss to the Lakers.

Since missing three straight games in January with an illness, Gay has been a consistent member of the Spurs' rotation but has seen his role dwindle considerably. He's averaging just 5.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15.3 minutes per game over his last eight outings, with that level of playing time representing a six-minute downturn from his season-long average. The 33-year-old appears on track to turn in the worst fantasy season of his 14-year career.