Spurs' Rudy Gay: Productive effort in Game 6 win
Gay amassed 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-103 victory over the Nuggets.
Gay had his best game of the playoffs thus far, ending the victory 19 points on very efficient shooting. It was just the second time he has eclipsed 50 percent across the first six games, also nailing all three of his triple tries. The series is now headed for Game 7 in Denver on Saturday. Despite coming off the bench, Gay is typically a good measuring stick for the Spurs and they will be hoping he can repeat this performance once again.
