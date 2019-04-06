Spurs' Rudy Gay: Productive in bench role
Gay totaled 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal over 27 minutes Friday against Washington.
Gay missed just two shots in Friday's victory and contributed on the boards and as a facilitator. The 32-year-old forward has started two of the last four contests but appears destined to come off the bench during San Antonio's playoff run. He'll get a few more chances for a tune-up before the regular season comes to a close.
