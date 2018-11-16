Spurs' Rudy Gay: Productive off bench in return

Gay (rest) supplied 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in the Spurs' 116-111 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Gay appeared refreshed after getting the first game of the back-to-back set off for rest Wednesday, as he led the second unit in scoring and checked in second on the team overall. The veteran wing has been particularly sharp with his shot since returning from a three-game absence due to a heel injury, draining 14 of 24 attempts in the two games he's suited up. Dante Cunningham continues in the starting five for the time being, but it's conceivable he and Gay switch roles at some point in the near future.