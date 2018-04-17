Spurs' Rudy Gay: Promoted to starting five for Game 2

Gay will pick up the start in Game 2 against the Warriors on Monday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Spurs were trounced by the Warriors in Game 1 on Saturday, so coach Gregg Popovich has opted to make a change to his starting five. He'll go with Gay instead of Kyle Anderson in the frontcourt, which is apparently an effort to get another offensive source in the game immediately to help keep up with the Warriors' scoring. Gay tallied 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes in Game 1, but could be in line for a handful more minutes now that he's been promoted to the top unit.