Gay notched 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Gay was one of three San Antonio players who scored exactly 13 points in this game, but he didn't do much aside from putting the ball in the basket. His upside is limited when it comes to other categories aside from scoring, and the fact that he regularly comes off the bench doesn't do him any favors. Gay is not worth anything more than a look as a potential streaming option in most formats.