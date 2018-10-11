Spurs' Rudy Gay: Puts up 28 points
Gay went off for a team-high 28 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and chipped in five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes Wednesday in the Spurs' 130-127 exhibition loss to the Hawks.
The Spurs played without LaMarcus Aldridge, allowing Gay to handle the brunt of the scoring responsibilities during his time on the court. While Gay's role will be slightly more muted when the Spurs are playing at full strength, the 32-year-old should be in store for an uptick from the 21.6 minutes per game he logged during his first season in San Antonio now that he's more than a year removed from the torn Achilles' tendon he suffered in January 2017.
