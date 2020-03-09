Spurs' Rudy Gay: Puts up shots off bench
Gay finished Sunday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Cavaliers with 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal.
Gay remains in the midst of the worst statistical season of his career, but he's at least noticed a temporary boost in value thanks to the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder). While Gay hasn't been summoned to take Aldridge's spot in the starting five, the veteran has absorbed a good portion of the vacated offensive usage and minutes. During Aldridge's six-game absence, Gay is averaging 13.3 points (on 45.7 percent shooting from the floor), 6.2 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes.
