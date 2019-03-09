Spurs' Rudy Gay: Questionable Sunday
Gay is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bucks due to an illness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
There's hope that Gay will be feeling better by the time tipoff occurs, but that's uncertain for now. If he's ultimately ruled out, Davis Bertans could see more run.
