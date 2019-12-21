Spurs' Rudy Gay: Questionable with illness
Gay is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to an illness, Matthew R. Tynan of The Athletic reports.
Gay's final status will presumably be determined by how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Lonnie Walker and Marco Belinelli could potentially see some bigger roles than usual if he is ultimately ruled out.
