Gay (COVID-19 protocols) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The 34-year-old sat out the last five games before the All-Star break due to the COVID-19 protocols, but he's good to go for the start of the second half. Gay is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.0 minutes through 26 games this season.