Spurs' Rudy Gay: Ready to roll Sunday

Gay has been cleared to play Sunday against Washington, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Gay was given a questionable tag due to a left ankle injury, but after testing the issue during pregame warmups, he'll be available Sunday. He's expected to start and could have an opportunity to do more damage than usual with DeMar DeRozan (knee) sidelined for the contest.

