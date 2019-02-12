Spurs' Rudy Gay: Ready to roll vs. Memphis

Gay (ankle) stated in shootaround that he's playing Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay went through shootaround without issue and he'll return to the court after missing Saturday's contest against Utah due to a left ankle sprain. He should be in line to start and handle his usual workload following a brief absence.

