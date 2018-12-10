Spurs' Rudy Gay: Records fifth double-double

Gay totaled 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 110-97 win over the Jazz.

Gay's numbers have been all over the map over the past couple of weeks, though he's at least found some stability as a scorer recently with four double-digit point totals in his last five outings. That being said, Gay's recurring heel problems often make coach Gregg Popovich unwilling to lean heavily on the forward in back-to-back sets or in contests that devolve into blowouts. As a result, Gay's playing time is somewhat volatile from game and game and makes him less trustworthy for DFS purposes, but he makes for a fine option in most season-long formats. Despite the up-and-down nature of his production, Gay is averaging a respectable line of 13.9 points (on 51 percent shooting from the field), 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 three-pointers per game on the campaign.