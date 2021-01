Gay had 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's 121-99 loss to the Warriors.

Gay logged his ninth game of the season with 10-plus points. He was short of the double-double but recorded his season high in rebounds. Wednesday's away loss to Golden State has been indicative of how Gay is performing this season. He is averaging 13.3 PPG and 6.6 RPG on the road, nearly five points and three rebounds more than at home.