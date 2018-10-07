Spurs' Rudy Gay: Rejoins starting five
Gay will return to the starting five for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Rockets, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs went a little smaller with both Dejounte Murray and Patty Mills in the backcourt last game, but will switch things up once again for Sunday's contest. Mills will head to the bench and DeMar DeRozan will shift over to shooting guard, which allows Gay to reclaim a spot in the top unit.
