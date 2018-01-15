Spurs' Rudy Gay: Remains out Monday
Gay (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.
Inflammation in his right heel has kept Gay on the shelf since Dec. 28, and he'll miss another game Monday, marking his ninth consecutive absence. At this point, the Spurs appear to be handling Gay's status on a game-to-game basis, so consider the veteran questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...