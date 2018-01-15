Spurs' Rudy Gay: Remains out Monday

Gay (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta, Mike Wright of ESPN reports.

Inflammation in his right heel has kept Gay on the shelf since Dec. 28, and he'll miss another game Monday, marking his ninth consecutive absence. At this point, the Spurs appear to be handling Gay's status on a game-to-game basis, so consider the veteran questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Nets in Brooklyn.

