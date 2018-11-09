Spurs' Rudy Gay: Remains out Saturday
Gay (heel) is out Saturday against the Rockets, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Gay will miss a third straight game over the weekend while recovering from some right heel soreness. In his absence, Dante Cunningham and Davis Bertans remain candidates to see extra run.
