Gay (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus Oklahoma City, Evan Closky of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

The 34-year-old will enter the All-Star break having missed the last five games due to the COVID-19 protocols. Gay was able to join his teammates on the bench Tuesday, so he should be good to go when the Spurs return to play March 10 against the Mavericks.