Spurs' Rudy Gay: Remains out Tuesday
Gay (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Mavs, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Gay is battling the same illness that kept him out of Sunday's game against Milwaukee, and he didn't join the Spurs on the short trip to Dallas. The veteran will have a few more days to recuperate before Friday's home matchup with the Knicks.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...