Spurs' Rudy Gay: Remains out Tuesday

Gay (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Mavs, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gay is battling the same illness that kept him out of Sunday's game against Milwaukee, and he didn't join the Spurs on the short trip to Dallas. The veteran will have a few more days to recuperate before Friday's home matchup with the Knicks.

