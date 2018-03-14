Spurs' Rudy Gay: Returns to reserve role
Gay will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt against the Magic, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gay started in place of LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) in Monday's loss to the Rockets, but will return to the bench Tuesday due to Aldridge's return. He figures to return to his usual workload as a result of the move.
