Spurs' Rudy Gay: Role unclear entering preseason

Gay's role to begin the season remains unsettled, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Earlier this week, coach Gregg Popovich indicated that nothing is set in stone as far as the Spurs' starting five. "We don't know who our starting team is or who the first guys off the bench are going to be," Popovich said. "That will become apparent to us as we move along." From a fantasy perspective, it's a frustrating situation, but the Spurs have several options, particularly in the frontcourt. They could use Gay as a small-ball power forward -- meaning LaMarcus Aldridge would start at center -- or, Aldridge could slide down to power forward with Jakob Poeltl or Pau Gasol starting at the five. In that scenario, Gay would likely split time at both forward spots, perhaps battling Marco Belinelli for the starting job at small forward.