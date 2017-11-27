Spurs' Rudy Gay: Ruled out Monday vs. Mavericks

Gay is dealing with a sore right heel and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Gay has played in every game this season, but is reportedly dealing with some heel soreness and the Spurs aren't going to risk aggravating it further. He'll sit out Monday, with his next opportunity to play coming on Wednesday against the Grizzlies. Gay's absence likely means hefty workloads for starter's Danny Green and Kyle Anderson.