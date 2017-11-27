Spurs' Rudy Gay: Ruled out Monday vs. Mavericks
Gay is dealing with a sore right heel and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Gay has played in every game this season, but is reportedly dealing with some heel soreness and the Spurs aren't going to risk aggravating it further. He'll sit out Monday, with his next opportunity to play coming on Wednesday against the Grizzlies. Gay's absence likely means hefty workloads for starter's Danny Green and Kyle Anderson.
More News
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Stuffs stat sheet in double-digit win•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Will 'give it a go' Saturday•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Questionable Saturday•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Matches season highs in scoring, boards, steals•
-
Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 12 points in Sunday's win•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.