Spurs' Rudy Gay: Ruled out Monday

Gay (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Gay picked up a wrist injury during Saturday's win over the Clippers, and the issue is apparently bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for at least one game. Dante Cunningham and Davis Bertans should benefit from an uptick in minutes with Gay unavailable.

More News
Our Latest Stories