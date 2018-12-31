Spurs' Rudy Gay: Ruled out Monday
Gay (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Gay picked up a wrist injury during Saturday's win over the Clippers, and the issue is apparently bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for at least one game. Dante Cunningham and Davis Bertans should benefit from an uptick in minutes with Gay unavailable.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...