Spurs' Rudy Gay: Ruled out Saturday

Gay (heel) will be sidelined for Saturday's contest against Denver, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Gay was given an "at least two weeks" timetable on Dec. 29, so his absence Saturday isn't too surprising. In his stead, other forwards on the roster, such as Kawhi Leonard (shoulder), Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans should continue filling in.

