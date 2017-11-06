Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 12 points in Sunday's win
Gay registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 win over the Suns.
Gay has scored in double figures during eight of 10 games this season, and this was his fourth straight contest in which he took double-digit shot attempts. Gay posted numbers in line with his per-game averages, and it may be unreasonable to expect better unless he starts seeing closer to 30 minutes on a regular basis.
