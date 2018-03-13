Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 13 points in loss to Rockets
Gay scored 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds during Monday's 109-93 loss to the Rockets.
Gay was the only member of the starting unit to score in double figures, with most of his success coming on drives to the basket. He wasn't especially active on the boards and didn't contribute a single other counting stat in this ho-hum performance. Gay could continue to pick up some slack with Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) and LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) both out, but the duo should both be back this Thursday against the Pelicans.
