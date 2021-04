Gay posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 106-91 win over the Pistons.

Gay finally connected on a three after going 0-for-7 in the previous two games. While Gay eclipsed double digits in scoring, he was still inefficient from the field, hitting just five of his 13 attempts. The veteran saw a slight uptick in minutes with DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps) out, but he is still firmly behind Keldon Johnson on the depth chart.