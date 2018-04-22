Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 14 in Game 4 win
Gay scored 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 103-90 win over the Warriors in Game 4.
The veteran forward has scored between 11 and 15 points in all four games this series, and Gay has also been a force on the defensive end, averaging 2.0 steals a game to go along with his 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 2.3 assists. He's scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 games going back to the end of the regular season, so look for another productive effort from Gay in Tuesday's Game 5.
