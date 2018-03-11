Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 14 in Saturday's loss

Gay scored 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding six rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 104-94 loss to the Thunder.

He's now scored in double digits in four of the last five games, averaging 13.0 points, 5.6 boards, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes over that stretch. With Kawhi Leonard (quad) potentially making his return to the lineup this week, however, Gay's court time and role seem poised to shrink.

