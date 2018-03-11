Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 14 in Saturday's loss
Gay scored 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding six rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 104-94 loss to the Thunder.
He's now scored in double digits in four of the last five games, averaging 13.0 points, 5.6 boards, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes over that stretch. With Kawhi Leonard (quad) potentially making his return to the lineup this week, however, Gay's court time and role seem poised to shrink.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...