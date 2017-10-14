Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 14 off bench Friday
Gay scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason win over the Rockets.
Even with Kawhi Leonard (quad) officially ruled out for the beginning of the regular season, Gay will remain the big gun on the second unit for the Spurs. The 31-year-old's production is expected to take a hit this year as he adapts to a sixth-man role, but he's still capable of providing useful fantasy numbers in multiple categories even if he isn't seeing 30-plus minutes a night.
