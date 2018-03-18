Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 14 off bench Saturday

Gay scored 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-110 win over the Timberwolves.

After playing only six minutes Thursday, Gay regained a more prominent spot on the second unit and scored in double digits for the sixth time in the last nine games. Barring another injury to LaMarcus Aldridge, though, it seems unlikely that Gay will see enough court time or usage to have consistent fantasy value down the stretch.