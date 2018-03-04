Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 15 off bench Saturday
Gay scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 116-112 loss to the Lakers.
He needed a couple of games to shake off the rust following a 23-game absence due to a heel injury, but Gay has now back-to-back solid efforts for the Spurs. Kawhi Leonard (quad) still appears to be weeks away from returning to the lineup, so Gay should shoulder a big workload on the second unit for the foreseeable future.
