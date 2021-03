Gay finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six boards and one steal in 26 minutes of a 120-113 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

Gay outscored the rest of the Spurs' bench single-handedly in a game where only eight of his teammates made a basket. The 2006 first-round pick seems to have put his extended COVID-19 protocol absence behind him, as he's re-established himself as a top scoring option with the second unit. He'll next face the Hornets on Monday.