Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 15 points in loss

Gay totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 127-118 loss to the Bucks.

Gay led the Spurs bench unit with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He is one of the more predictable fantasy assets and he been a top-80 player over the past two weeks. There is nothing appealing about his fantasy game but he certainly doesn't look out of place on a 12-team roster. However, his ceiling is quite limited and there is no reason to get too attached to him if a hot free agent becomes available.