Gay posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 win over the Kings.

The 34-year-old has now scored double-digit points in nine out of his last 12 games. Gay is averaging 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 0.9 steals during that 12-game span. The 15-year forward should continue providing fantasy managers with decent points, rebounds and three-pointers as long as he's getting 20-plus minutes off the bench.