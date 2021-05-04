Gay scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist across 23 minutes in Monday's loss to the Jazz.

Gay returned to a typical workload after logging 36 minutes in an overtime loss to the 76ers on Sunday. However, he made strong use of the minutes he received, drilling multiple threes for the sixth consecutive game. He also chipped in some unexpected production on the defensive end of the floor, with Monday's performance marking only the third time all season he's chipped in multiple steals and blocks in the same contest.