Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 18 in loss

Gay tallied 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in Wednesday's 138-132 loss to the Wizards.

Gay played a season-high 28 minutes in the loss to the Wizards, and he has averaged 22.5 minutes per game this season. The 33-year-old has played a large role off the bench to the tune of 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. Even with the strong production, Gay will likely continue coming off the bench with the Spurs electing to start Trey Lyles and Jakob Poeltl ahead of him.