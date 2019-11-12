Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 18 in Monday's loss
Gay registered 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss to the Grizzlies.
Gay finished with twice as many points as field goal attempts while falling two boards shy of a double-double. He had been held to single digits in scoring in three straight contests prior to this one, and he has reached double figures in just four of 10 tilts thus far this season. Unless he starts earning this many minutes on a nightly basis, Gay's value might be limited to deep leagues.
