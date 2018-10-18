Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 18 points despite questionable tag

Gay compiled 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Gay took his place in the starting lineup despite some concern over a heel inflammation, scoring 18 points in 23 minutes. The playing time was somewhat low but the fact he was out there is a good sign moving forward. He is far from the player he was during his time with Sacramento but still has the ability to contribute across the board without hurting owners anywhere. If he is floating around on your waiver wire, he is worth grabbing based simply on the fact that he has little competition for minutes as the only real small forward on the roster.