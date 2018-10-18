Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 18 points despite questionable tag
Gay compiled 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 victory over the Timberwolves.
Gay took his place in the starting lineup despite some concern over a heel inflammation, scoring 18 points in 23 minutes. The playing time was somewhat low but the fact he was out there is a good sign moving forward. He is far from the player he was during his time with Sacramento but still has the ability to contribute across the board without hurting owners anywhere. If he is floating around on your waiver wire, he is worth grabbing based simply on the fact that he has little competition for minutes as the only real small forward on the roster.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...