Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 18 points in Sunday's loss

Gay provided 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 loss to the Kings.

Gay rejoined the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the last couple weeks. The 32-year-old veteran continues to provide consistent production in terms of scoring and rebounding, and that's unlikely to change going forward with the team still trying to climb the ranks in the Western Conference playoff race.