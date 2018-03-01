Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 19 points in Wednesday's loss

Gay recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.

In his third game back following a 23-game absence with a heel injury, Gay finished with a season high in blocks while matching his season high in assists. LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) exiting the contest and Pau Gasol (knee) sitting out as well were perhaps factors in Gay's increased minutes and usage, which could be the case once again during Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.