Gay mustered 20 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Gay saved one of his best scoring performances for a game where the Spurs needed him the most -- this was the first time he reached the 20-point mark since January 18, when he ended with 21 points in a road win over the Trail Blazers. Gay ended another disappointing season off the bench for the Spurs, and he's now averaged less than 12.0 points per game in three of his last four campaigns.