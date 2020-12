Gay had 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in a 98-95 loss against New Orleans on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge struggled, forcing Gay to take charge on offense. He will have some games to shine with the caveat that San Antonio's team-oriented playing style could limit his fantasy value. Gay experienced such last season, with his average of 10.8 points being a career low.