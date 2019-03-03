Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores 22 points in Saturday's win
Gay contributed 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over the Thunder.
Gay bounced back following a sluggish showing during Wednesday's win over the Pistons to score 20-plus points for the first time since Feb. 7. Gay has recorded at least 20 points nine times through 53 appearances this season, and he's clearly the third option offensively (behind DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge) despite the fact that he recently shifted to a reserve role.
