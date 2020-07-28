Gay registered 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 scrimmage win over the Pacers.

Gay was sensational, pacing the team in points despite coming off the bench. With LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) out for the rest of the season, Gay may be relied upon to help fill the void from a scoring perspective. However, it remains to be seen how coach Gregg Popovich will balance fighting for a playoff spot and developing the team's younger players.