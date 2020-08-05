Gay supplied 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 loss to the Nuggets.

Gay chipped in across every category while producing another stellar performance from a scoring perspective. It's possible that Gay as well other veterans on the club may see a reduction in playing time if the team gets eliminated from playoff contention before the final bout. Still, until then Gay is a decent bet to continue providing ample production off the bench.