Spurs' Rudy Gay: Scores four points in debut

Gay posted four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in Friday's 113-93 preseason win over the Kings.

After sitting out the opener last Monday, Gay made his Spurs debut against one of his old squads. As expected, the veteran saw a modest minutes load, with head coach Gregg Popovich likely to progressively add to his playing time as the exhibition slate unfolds. Gay should serve as an excellent source of scoring and rebounds on the second unit while backing up both forward spots in the coming season.